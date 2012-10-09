REFILE-Punchy UK data helps sterling to best week vs euro since Nov
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Oct 9 Sterling fell to a one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down after the IMF slashed its forecasts for the British economy and as investors awaited UK industrial output and trade data.
Sterling fell to $1.6009, its weakest since Sept. 11, dropping below Monday's low of $1.6020, with traders saying some investors were targeting a move below $1.60.
UK data is due at 0830 GMT. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling rebounded on Friday and was on track for its strongest week against the euro for almost three months, after year-end UK manufacturing and trade data beat expectations and allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling jumped above $1.25 on Friday after data showed UK industrial output rose more than expected in December and the trade deficit was narrower than forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.