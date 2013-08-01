* Pound rises versus euro after BoE decision, UK PMI data
* BoE holds rates but issues no statement
* Pound falls against firmer dollar
* Seen vulnerable before BoE Inflation Report on Weds
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 1 Sterling rose against the euro on
Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates and
issued no statement, as some participants unwound bets that it
might stress commitment to a long period of low rates.
Analysts and traders said market participants had priced in
a very small risk of an interest rate cut, while the pound was
also boosted by a much stronger-than-expected UK manufacturing
activity survey.
But the pound fell against a broadly firmer dollar and
analysts expected it to be vulnerable before the BoE's quarterly
Inflation Report on Wednesday. Then, new governor Mark Carney
should detail plans to provide guidance on how long interest
rates will stay ultra low.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 87.31 pence,
below a 4-1/2 month peak of 87.77 pence hit in early trade. It
was pressured after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
reiterated rates would stay low for some time.
"The UK PMI survey (on manufacturing) was a positive signal
that the pick-up in momentum in the economy will continue into
Q3," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
"But with the BoE looking likely to commit to low rates for
the next few years it is difficult to see how the pound can
benefit from improved data," he said, adding he expected it to
drop below $1.50 in the next week or two.
Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at
$1.5149, edging near a two-week low of $1.5125 hit on Wednesday.
"We think that the risks for sterling should remain on the
downside going into the Inflation Report as we doubt that the
BoE would opt for less aggressive rate guidance despite the
latest economic recovery," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist
at Citi said in a note to clients.
The dollar firmed after data showed U.S. weekly jobless
claims at a 5-1/2 year low, a firming that may allow the Federal
Reserve to start scaling back monetary stimulus soon.
Further dollar gains are likely if U.S. monthly jobs data on
Friday are strong.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)