* Robust UK construction data lifts pound

* But gains seen limited before U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT

* Seen vulnerable before BoE Inflation Report on Weds

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 2 Sterling rose on Friday after a survey revealed a strong rise in UK construction activity and added to signs the UK economy began the third quarter on a strong footing.

Data showed UK construction activity rose far more than expected in July to hit its highest level in over three years.

This followed data showing UK house prices grew at their fastest rate in nearly three years and a strong UK manufacturing activity survey on Thursday.

But analysts said concerns that the Bank of England, under new governor Mark Carney, could point to lower interest rates for a prolonged period when it presents its Inflation Report next Wednesday would cap sterling's gains.

U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT could also push the pound back down against the dollar. If strong they would suggest the U.S. Federal Reserve will have room to begin scaling back monetary easing soon.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5152, recovering from an earlier two-week low of $1.5104. Renewed falls, however, could see it drop towards the July 15 low of $1.5028.

Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX, said the pound was unlikely to have more than a "fleeting reaction" to strong UK data because of the perceived risk that the Bank of England may ease monetary policy despite signs of a recovering UK economy.

"If the U.S. non-farm payrolls data is strong, I can't see sterling avoiding losses against the dollar ahead of the Inflation Report," he said, adding there was a risk of it falling below $1.50.

The euro was down 0.15 percent at 87.20 pence, off a 4-1/2 month peak of 87.77 pence hit early on Thursday.

The Bank of England left interest rates and its quantitative easing total steady on Thursday and reiterated the Inflation Report would address UK finance minister George Osborne's request for an "assessment of the use of thresholds and forward guidance". (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)