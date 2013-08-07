* Sterling falls before BoE Inflation Report
* Indication of prolonged easy policy could weigh on pound
* BoE may link rate moves to economic thresholds
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 7 Sterling fell on Wednesday before
a Bank of England Inflation Report expected to point to a long
period of low interest rates, which could knock the currency
lower.
Market players will focus on how aggressive the BoE's new
forward guidance is and whether the central bank adopts economic
thresholds such as unemployment or inflation levels as a
condition for when rates can rise.
Traders said many investors were betting the BoE's report
would dampen UK interest rate expectations, despite recent data
pointing to an improving economy.
Sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.5306, pulling away from a peak of $1.5392 hit on Tuesday
after data showed the fastest rise in UK industrial output in
nearly 2-1/2 years.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 86.76 pence. More
gains could give it the potential to target the Aug. 1 peak of
87.70 pence.
"Calendar-based guidance under two years should be
temporarily sterling-supportive, while guidance beyond two years
should act as a downside catalyst," Morgan Stanley analysts said
in a note to clients, adding they were short of sterling, with a
stop at $1.5440.
If the BoE introduces economic thresholds similar to those
adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve, this would be another
signal to sell the pound, they said.
This will be the first Inflation Report presented by new BoE
Governor Mark Carney, who finance minister George Osborne has
asked to assess the use of thresholds and forward guidance.
Some analysts said the BoE might be more upbeat in its
outlook than the market is expecting as it acknowledges that
recent better UK data points to an improved economic outlook.
"There is a good chance that by the end of the day sterling
hits a couple of big figures higher or lower from where we
started (against the dollar) ... that really depends on what
Carney says and the tone of his language," said Gavin Friend,
currency strategist at National Australia Bank.
Short sterling futures rose on the likelihood that
the BoE would guide rate hike expectations lower.
Short-term interest rates are being anchored by expectations
that the central bank may signal it will keep its key policy
rate low at least until late 2015/2016.
Overnight indexed swaps are pricing in the
possibility of the first move in the bank rate, currently at 0.5
percent, in three years. A 25 basis point rate hike is fully
factored in only in four years.