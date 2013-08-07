LONDON Aug 7 The Bank of England's new guidance
on interest rates caused investors to bring forward expectations
for when interest rates would rise from a record low, pushing
sterling to a one-and-a-half-month high.
In its quarterly Inflation Report, the first presented by
new governor Mark Carney, the bank said future interest rate
rises would not happen until unemployment fell to 7 percent,
something unlikely for three years.
This initially caused sterling to fall and interest rate
futures to rally. However, after a string of recent strong UK
data, many in the market concluded that unemployment may come
down to that level faster than the bank's three-year horizon.
Analysts and traders said some had expected that if the Bank
of England tied interest rate rises to unemployment that the
threshold would be lower, at around 6.5 percent.
After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps
priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike from
the current 0.5 percent in three years' time, and some chance of
this happening as early as 2015. Within four years they priced
in a increased probability of two 25 basis point rate hikes.
Sterling rose to $1.5493, its strongest since late
June, well above a low of $1.5205 hit soon after the Bank of
England's report was released.
"The threshold target for unemployment was higher than the
market was expecting and the market's perception was that if the
economy recovers then rates might rise sooner," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
He added that the pound could now start to rise strongly in
response to strong UK economic data, especially jobs data.
"Sterling will now become more sensitive to activity data
than simply to inflation data, as it was in the past."
The UK unemployment rate was at 7.8 percent in June. This
means it is closer to the Bank of England's 7.0 percent
threshold than the U.S. unemployment rate -- which stands at 7.4
percent -- is to the Federal Reserve's 6.5 percent threshold.
Short sterling futures enjoyed only a brief rally
and by midsession were flat across most of the strip, and lower
in contracts from 2015 onwards.
Gilt futures also backtracked to stand 40 ticks
lower on the day, underperforming Bunds. In the cash market,
gilt yields rose three to five basis points across the curve.
The yield spread between 10-yr gilts and Bunds rose to a 3-year
high above 82 basis points.
The euro was down 0.8 percent at 85.98 pence,
having hit a two-week low of 85.85 pence. A fall below 85.82
pence would take the euro to its lowest in four weeks.
Analysts also said rates could rise sooner if a recovering
economy causes higher inflation.
"The BoE's pre-commitment to keeping rates at a record low
is not as conclusive as it first appeared," said Lena Komileva,
director of G+ Economics.
"What was unexpected (in the Inflation Report) were the
get-out clauses. This has injected some volatility into the
back-end of the gilts curve as well as sterling."
The bank said it would consider raising rates if their low
level posed a threat to financial stability, if the public's
medium-term inflation expectations rose dangerously or if it
forecast inflation in 18-24 months at 2.5 percent or higher.
Concerns about the risk of an earlier interest rate rise
caused the UK's FTSE 100 Index to fall 0.9 percent.