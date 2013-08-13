(Updates levels, quotes)

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Aug 13 Sterling hit a six-week high against the euro on Tuesday with markets poised for an improvement in UK economic data which could increase prospects of an earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hike.

Some traders attributed the sharp rise in sterling against the euro to steady buying by a U.S. bank while a few said it could have been an accidental deal going through which triggered automatic stop-loss buy orders.

"Euro/sterling based six times in the last two months around 85.75-80 pence which was a massive level, with a whole lot of stop-losses below that," a trader at a bank said. "Once that level broke, euro/sterling very quickly traded at 85.35 pence which obviously pushed sterling up against the dollar."

Against the pound, the euro was down 0.4 percent at 85.65 pence, having slipped to a trough of 85.345 pence, its lowest since July 4.

The pound was flat at $1.5454, retreating from the intra-day high of $1.5491.

Sterling was also supported by British inflation figures for July which came in as forecast, wrong-footing those who were expecting a slightly lower reading.

Inflation slowed slightly to 2.8 percent year-on-year from 2.9 percent in June, but was still well above the Bank of England's target of close to, but not below, 2 percent.

In a reflection of increasing bets the Bank of England would hike rates sooner than expected, short sterling rate futures were down across the strip <0#FSS:>, with the contracts expiring after December 2015 down by more than 12 ticks. That implied that investors were steadily bringing forward the probability of rate hikes in 2016.

Overnight indexed swaps have been pricing in a first rise in the central bank's main interest rate in late 2015, a year earlier than suggested last week by the central bank.

Last week the Bank of England pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative until the unemployment rate falls to 7 percent from the current 7.8 percent, a move the central bank expects to take at least until 2016.

This would increase focus on UK jobs figures on Wednesday.

"If we get a strong labour market report, sterling could trade higher to get back above that 1.55 level, but if we don't get a good report we could fall back to the $1.5400-$1.5350 level," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

The Bank of England also said that if inflation was to rise faster than expected or financial stability were to be threatened, it could tighten policy.

Figures released earlier in the day showed British house price inflation leapt to 2006 levels.

Markets will watch retail sales on Thursday after scrutinising the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting, due for release on Wednesday, for hints on whether the bank's forward guidance was agreed unanimously.

Some analysts warned sterling's recent ascent against the dollar might run out of steam this week as the U.S. currency would likely stay broadly stronger with the move higher in 10-year U.S. government bond yields.

"The dollar has been relatively bid and with U.S. treasury yields higher, we could see sterling/dollar a bit lower," said Saeed Amen, FX strategist at Nomura. "Sterling will come off in the next 48 hours against the dollar but will hold up against the euro." (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)