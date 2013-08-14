(Clarifies time of unemployment release)

* BoE's forward guidance faces first jobless rate test

* BoE minutes also centre of attention

* Higher unemployment rate could sap sterling strength

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 14 Sterling was steady on Wednesday, trading near a six-week high against the euro, with investors awaiting a monthly jobs report that could signal further improvement in the economy before taking fresh positions.

They will also scrutinise minutes of the Bank of England's August policy meeting, after which Governor Mark Carney outlined the central bank's first 'forward guidance' on interest rates.

The BoE said policy will remain accommodative until Britain's unemployment rate falls to 7 percent from the current 7.8 percent, which it expects will take at least until 2016.

The jobless rate is volatile and forecasts are for unemployment to remain at 7.8 percent in June. The data is due at 0830 GMT. Any rise in the rate will weigh down on sterling, while a drop could see the pound rally, traders said.

The euro was flat at 85.84 pence, having dropped to 85.345 pence, its lowest since July 4, on Tuesday. It failed to gain traction against the pound after better-than-expected German and French GDP data and ahead of overall euro zone second-quarter growth figures due at 0900 GMT.

The pound was steady at $1.5440, with stop loss sell orders cited at $1.5425. Reflecting some of the uncertainty, overnight implied volatilities, a measure of how much the currency could swing, have risen to just over 12 percent from 8 percent at the start of the week.

"We expect to see the jobless rate for June rise to 8 percent from the 7.8 percent rate that has prevailed over the last three months, as a low monthly jobless reading from March drops out of the three-month data that determines the rate," BNP Paribas' European head of FX strategy Steven Saywell said.

"A higher or even stable jobless rate should reinforce the perception the rate is not yet trending towards the central bank's threshold, which could help sap some of sterling's recent strength."

The BoE minutes will also grab attention given that its forward guidance includes knockout clauses that would allow the bank to tighten policy if inflation was to rise faster than expected or if financial stability were threatened.

"The markets were less than impressed with the BoE's attempt at forward guidance last week, due to the amount of caveats it came with that essentially invalidated it entirely," said Craig Erlam, market strategist at Alpari.

"The minutes may provide further clarity on the matter and may put investors' concerns at ease. If not, then Carney has a tough job ahead, convincing businesses and consumers that rates will remain low."

Sterling overnight indexed swaps have been pricing in a first rise in the Bank of England's main interest rate in late 2015, a year earlier than it flagged last week. (Editing by Catherine Evans)