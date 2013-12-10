LONDON Dec 10 Sterling hit a two-year high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors took upbeat comments from the Bank of England and strong house prices as signs that interest rates could rise sooner than previously thought.

The pound rose to $1.6468 in Asian trading, levels it last hit in August 2011. It later fell back to trade up marginally against the dollar at $1.6429.

But a stronger euro rose 0.3 percent against the pound to 83.85 pence, boosted by tightening liquidity in the euro zone and European banks repatriating funds to shore up their capital bases for an ECB asset quality review.

Sterling/dollar was buoyed by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's comments late on Monday that Britain's economic recovery is showing signs it can reach self-sustaining momentum, although he also said monetary policy will need to remain exceptionally loose for some time.

Carney said the central bank was concerned about where Britain's surging housing market might head - an area of focus for investors expecting rates to rise sooner - but that it had tools to prevent the housing market from hitting "warp speed".

Slightly stronger than forecast industrial output data and National Institute of Economic and Social Research figures showing the economy grew an estimated 0.8 percent in the three months to end-November underlined the view of a sustainable UK economic recovery.

However, the UK trade deficit narrowed slightly but was bigger than forecast.

"Carney underlined the case for rates being lower for longer, but the market doesn't believe him," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Trading volumes of sterling/dollar and euro/sterling were below average for the past month.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said 59 percent of surveyors forecast prices would rise over the next three months, the highest reading since September 1999, after strong house price data on Friday.

Despite sterling's rally, yields on British government bonds fell and the spread over Bunds narrowed.

Sam Hill, UK fixed income strategist at RBC, said the foreign exchange and bond markets appeared to have focused on different parts of Carney's message.

"Gilts have taken encouragement from the idea that interest rate hikes will not the be primary tool to control the housing market," he said.

At 1530 GMT, gilt futures were 36 ticks higher and the yield on 10-year gilts was 4 basis points lower at 2.88 percent.

The spread over Bunds narrowed slightly to 104.5 basis points, moving away from an 8-year high above 112 basis points hit early this month.