* Euro helped by higher short-term market rates

* 2-yr gilt and Bund spread at narrowest since Sept

* Sterling retreats from 2-yr highs vs dollar

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Dec 13 Sterling fell to a one-month low against the euro on Friday, as higher short-term euro zone market rates lifted interest rate differentials in favour of the common currency.

The pound also fell to a two-week low against the dollar as investors trimmed long bets before a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week and a slew of British data including unemployment.

While the consensus view is that the Fed will not start withdrawing stimulus this month, there is increased market chatter that it could act and that has supported the dollar.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to 84.405 pence, its highest level since Nov. 13. It has risen 1.6 percent in the past month as the yield gap between short-dated British gilts and German yields narrowed to its lowest since early September.

The euro has gained broadly due to the European Central Bank's reluctance to loosen monetary policy further. As banks shy away from lending to each other towards year-end, inter-bank lending rates in the euro zone have risen to their highest in nearly 15 months, lifting the euro.

Repatriation of funds by European banks to shore up their balance sheets has also helped the currency. European banks will also return 22.65 billion euros of crisis loans to the ECB next week, tightening liquidity further.

Some said the euro's strength could wane once year-end factors were out of the way.

"Once the year-end is over, we will see short rates in the euro zone stop climbing but that doesn't mean they will come down. That should cap euro strength," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

The bank expects euro/sterling to dip towards 81 pence in 12 months, with sterling driven by a bounce in the UK economy.

"We expect further policy easing by the ECB (while the) Bank of England will probably not. So rate differentials moving in favour of the pound versus the euro will be the main driver," Jaco Rouw, senior portfolio manager at ING Investment Management told the Reuters Dealing Room.

Against the dollar, the pound was lower at $1.6285, on track for its third day of losses. It hit a two-year high of $1.6468 earlier this week.

The pound has been hit by profit taking after a long rally from below $1.50 in July that was driven by optimism about the strength of the UK economy and bets the Bank of England could be the first major central bank to raise rates.

The pound's strength could be tested next week by inflation and unemployment data and minutes from the Bank of England's December meeting.