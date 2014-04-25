By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, April 25
LONDON, April 25 Sterling neared recent
multi-year highs against the dollar on Friday following
surprisingly strong March retail sales although a downward
revision to the previous month's figure quickly brought it down
again.
At 0915 GMT the pound was up 0.1 percent on the day at
$1.6820, after trading as high as $1.6834 after the data.
That put the currency within sight of the 4 1/2-year high of
$1.6842 struck a week ago.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 82.25 pence.
The retail sales reading suggests the British consumer
continues to drive a strong economic recovery, making it likely
the Bank of England will raise interest rates early next year,
according to the latest market betting.
That gives sterling an interest rate advantage over other
currencies such as the dollar and euro, whose central banks are
not expected to start lifting borrowing costs from record lows
until much later.
"It was a resilient report, notwithstanding the downward
revision, is consistent with the positive news on the UK, and
although positions are stretched it would be expected to support
sterling," said Phyllis Papadavid, senior strategist at BNP
Paribas in London.
"The picture in the UK is a very resilient one and is
building the case for a normalization of monetary policy. We're
not there yet, but to the extent that that's the case, sterling
will continue to be a favourite," she said.
Retail sales posted a monthly gain of 0.1 percent in March,
compared with economists' forecasts of a 0.4 percent decline.
They rose 4.2 percent on an annual basis, more than the 3.8
percent increase predicted by economists.
There was little reaction in fixed income or interest rates
markets, where traders continue to bet that the BoE
will raise rates as early as the first quarter of next year.
Preliminary figures next week are expected to show the
British economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter, according
to a consensus poll of economists, and some see growth closer to
1 percent.
"This is not enough to prompt a revision to our 0.9 percent
forecast for next week's first estimate of 1Q GDP growth," wrote
JP Morgan's UK economist Allan Monks in a note following the
retail sales data. "But it highlights some upside risk."
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and David Milliken; Editing by
Catherine Evans)