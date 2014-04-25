By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, April 25
LONDON, April 25 Sterling ended the week on a
solid footing, nearing recent multi-year highs against the
dollar after surprisingly strong March retail sales data on
Friday strengthened the view that the UK economy is growing at a
faster pace than most of its peers.
It was the third week in a row the British pound has
strengthened against the dollar, its longest streak of weekly
gains since November last year.
Last week, sterling rose as high as $1.6842, its strongest
against the U.S. currency in 4 1/2 years. The surprisingly
punchy retail sales figures on Friday lifted sterling to within
a whisker of that level again but could not propel it higher.
At 1445 GMT the pound was up 0.1 percent on the day at
$1.6818, after trading as high as $1.6834 after the data.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 82.25 pence.
Figures on Friday showed that retail sales posted a monthly
gain of 0.1 percent in March, compared with economists'
forecasts of a 0.4 percent decline. They rose 4.2 percent on an
annual basis, more than the 3.8 percent increase predicted by
economists.
Traders will get the first glimpse of how the British
economy performed in the first quarter on Tuesday next week,
with a Reuters poll of 50 economists pointing to a strong 0.9
percent expansion.
The risks are it could be even higher, economists say, but
will it be strong enough to push sterling to a new multi-year
peak and within touching distance of $1.70?
"The data has to be resolutely good, good enough so that the
market goes into May with the view that the Bank of England will
give the (upcoming) quarterly Inflation Report a little bit of a
hawkish edge to it," said Stephen Gallo, senior FX strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in London.
"Positioning is pretty stretched - the market is getting a
little bit cautious about adding to sterling longs up here,"
Gallo said, noting that traders and investors have had a good
run buying the pound recently.
Traders continue to bet that the BoE will raise interest
rates early next year. That gives sterling an interest rate
advantage over other currencies such as the dollar and euro,
whose central banks are not expected to start lifting borrowing
costs from record lows until much later.
"The picture in the UK is a very resilient one and is
building the case for a normalization of monetary policy. We're
not there yet, but to the extent that that's the case, sterling
will continue to be a favourite," said Phyllis Papadavid, senior
strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
British government bonds were little moved by the retail
sales data, and instead rallied with German Bunds and U.S.
Treasuries as heightened tension in Ukraine pushed riskier
assets lower and safe-haven bonds higher.
The 10-year gilt yield was last down almost 5 basis points
on the day at 2.647 percent, its lowest level in
over a week.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Andy Bruce; editing by Andrew
Roche)