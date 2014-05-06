LONDON May 6 Sterling rose to its highest against the dollar in nearly five years on Tuesday, buoyed by a survey that showed the British services sector expanding at a faster rate than expected in April, adding to bullish sentiment towards the currency.

The dollar struggled as U.S. yields remained subdued with investors focused on benign inflationary conditions in the United States that are likely to keep the Federal Reserve from tightening policy in the near term.

In contrast, expectations that the Bank of England may have to tighten policy early next year are relatively strong. Sterling overnight interbank average rates - the very short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy - are pricing in the chance of the first rate hike in early 2015.

Sterling rose to $1.6954 after the services sector PMI survey from around $1.6938 beforehand, with investors now targeting the $1.70 level. Sterling, on a trade-weighted basis, was firm near recent highs last seen in late 2008.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 58.7 in April from 57.6 in March, far above the 50 threshhold for growth. Economists had expected an unchanged reading.

The data followed a strong showing in the manufacturing sector too, all of which pointed to a good start to the second quarter. Some economists are expecting the UK economy to grow at more than 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter.

In the first quarter, British growth was 0.8 percent, picking up from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. That put it on course for a 3.1 percent expansion year-on-year.

"Sterling/dollar for now looks on course to test $1.70 with data surprising on the upside," FXPro economist Simon Smith said. "But above $1.70, it could get a bit tough, with a lot depending on how next week's inflation report from the BoE is. If it is a hawkish report, we could see more gains."

The quarterly inflation report is due next week as the BoE changes its monetary policy-making discussion. The committee which starts a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday is moving towards a broader assessment of slack in the labour market and the economy as part of its forward guidance policy for markets.

It is also expected to address the issue of rising house prices in next week's inflation report. BoE deputy governor John Cunliffe delivered a stark warning recently, saying it would be dangerous to ignore the momentum of rising house prices.

Many economists argue that Britain's upturn is largely a matter of rising house prices in a small number of cities, fuelling the same sort of bubble that prefaced the financial crisis of 2007-8.

As a result, many are now speculating that some sort of prudential macroeconomic steps maybe in store that can potentially delay a rise in rates that markets have priced in for early next year. Any delay in tightening monetary policy could see sterling give up some of its recent gains.

"From a technical level, we are recommending to investors that they short the pound at $1.69-$1.70 and take profits to a drop to $1.66," Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan said.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 82.18 pence, not far from its two-month trough of 81.955 pence struck late last month. The single currency has climbed from those lows as investors unwound expectations of looser monetary policy from the European Central Bank.

The ECB meets on Thursday in Brussels. (Editing by Louise Ireland)