* Sterling near five-year highs versus dollar

* Firm economic data boosts expectations of early rate rise

* BoE committee to consider range of data

* Short-dated gilt yields at near three year highs

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 7 Sterling was steady on Wednesday, hovering around its highest level in nearly five years against the dollar on increased expectations among investors that the Bank of England may have to tighten policy sooner rather than later.

The BoE's monetary policy committee started a two-day meet on Wednesday, with a slew of upbeat activity data and a steady rise in house prices piling pressure on it to lift interest rates from record lows of 0.5 percent.

Those expectations have widened interest rate differentials between British government bond yields over their U.S. and euro zone counterparts, drawing more investors and speculators to the British pound.

Sterling was steady at $1.6970, having risen to $1.6996 on Tuesday with bulls targeting $1.70, a level last seen in August 2009. Trade-weighted sterling rose to its highest since late 2008 at 86.9, and up nearly 12 percent since lows struck in March 2013.

The gains come as data continued to surprise on the upside. In April, the services sector expanded at a much faster than expected pace. That followed a strong showing in the manufacturing sector too, pointing to a firm start to the second quarter. Some economists are expecting the UK economy to grow at more than 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter.

In the first quarter, Britain grew at 0.8 percent, putting it on course for a 3.1 percent expansion year-on-year. In comparison, the U.S. economy barely grew in that quarter.

"The pound is continuing to strengthen, supported by the ongoing strength of the cyclical economic recovery in the UK, which is prompting the market to bring forward expectations for the first rate hike to early in 2015," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.

The dollar's woes were also helping the pound. The greenback struggled and U.S. bond yields remained subdued with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to considerable slack in the economy.

FROTHY HOUSING SECTOR

The BoE's two-day meeting is the committee's first at which the members will discuss a wide array of indicators, not just the jobless rate, to determine how the economy is performing before deciding on interest rates.

Many economists argue that Britain's upturn is largely a matter of rising house prices in a small number of cities, fuelling the same sort of bubble that preceded the financial crisis of 2007-8.

As a result, many speculate that certain prudential steps may be in store that could potentially delay the rise in rates.

"But near-term it could be taken as sterling-positive because it would be seen as a sign from the authorities that the housing market is doing too well," said Simon Smith, an economist at FXPro.

Sterling also hit a two-month high against the euro on Wednesday at 81.93 pence, before easing back a bit.

GILT YIELDS RISE

Simon Peck, strategist at RBS, said both the strength in recent data and comments by BoE policymakers suggesting growing concern about the strength of the housing market had prompted markets to bring forward rate hike bets.

He said rate futures were pricing a 25 bps hike by February 2015, having last week priced in this would happen in March.

British short-dated government bond yields touched their highest in nearly three years. Two-year bond yields rose around 3 basis points to peak at 0.791 percent while five-year yields rose 2 basis points to 2.017 percent. (additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Jon Boyle)