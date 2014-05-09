LONDON May 9 Sterling hit its highest against
the euro in almost three months on bets the European Central
Bank will soon cut interest rates while the Bank of England is
preparing to raise them. But the pound posted its biggest fall
against the dollar in three months, as well.
The difference between two-year UK and euro zone bond yields
widened to 64 basis points, the biggest gap in favour of
sterling since the depths of the global financial crisis in
2008, when U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed.
But sterling succumbed to profit-taking against the dollar
after hitting its highest in almost four years earlier this
week, narrowly failing to hurdle the psychologically key barrier
of $1.70.
"Sterling is looking a little bit stretched - positions are
a little bit over-extended - and I wouldn't be surprised if we
see a little more of a correction in the coming days," said Ian
Stannard, senior currency strategist at Morgan Stanley in
London. "But overall the fundamentals are still quite positive,
and we saw that from today's data."
Figures on Friday showed UK factory output grew at its
fastest pace for a calendar quarter in nearly three years during
the first three months of 2014. In addition, the trade deficit
narrowed slightly in March.
At 1455 GMT, the euro was little changed on the day at 81.70
pence. Earlier in the day it reached a near
three-month low of 81.56 pence.
The pound fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to trade at
$1.6840, marking the biggest one-day fall since early
February. Earlier this week, it traded as high as $1.6996, a
level not seen since August 2009.
Trade-weighted sterling was lower on the day but remained
near this week's five-year peak. It chalked up its fourth weekly
increase in a row, its best run this year.
Money market traders expect the BoE to start raising
interest rates in the first quarter of next year. Economists at
Citi reckon the first move will come in November this year.
Either way, the BoE's stance contrasts sharply with the
ECB's. ECB president Mario Draghi said on Thursday the central
bank would be "comfortable" easing policy next month to combat
the threat of deflation and effects of a strong currency.
As expected, the Bank of England took no action and issued
no statement on policy after its May meeting on Thursday. All
eyes are now on what clues the Bank gives on the rate outlook in
Wednesday's Inflation Report.
"We remain constructive on sterling and continue to favour
adding on dips," said Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi
in London.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)