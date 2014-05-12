(Adds fresh quote, details on trade-weighted index)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON May 12 Sterling extended gains to hit its highest against the euro in 16 months on Monday on growing bets the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy just as the Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates.

These expectations helped push the yield premium offered by two-year British gilts over euro zone bonds to its biggest since 2008.

Sterling also rose against the dollar, trading 0.3 percent higher on the day at $1.6890 and moving close to a near-five-year high of $1.6997 struck last week.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 81.43 pence its lowest since early January 2013. All these gains helped sterling's trade-weighted index rise to 87, its highest since late October 2008, according to BoE data.

Markets are focusing on the release on Wednesday of the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report, which may include changes to the central bank's interest rate outlook, given Britain's stronger-than-expected economic recovery.

"Previous inflation reports have had a significant impact on sterling," said Nawaz Ali, currency analyst at Western Union. "The story driving the sterling exchange rate in recent months has been the outlook for UK interest rates."

Data on Friday showed British factory output grew at its fastest pace for a calendar quarter in nearly three years during the first three months of 2014. In addition, the trade deficit narrowed slightly in March.

Money market traders expect the BoE to start raising interest rates in the first quarter of next year, while some economists predict the first move will happen in the final quarter of 2014.

"Our base case is that the monetary policy committee confirms the market's rate expectations and sterling/dollar trades sideways for the next quarter," said Sara Yates, currency strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank.

"We think the main risk is the MPC is more optimistic, prompting the market to forward its expectations and causing the short term sideways range for sterling to move higher."

The BoE's stance contrasts sharply with that of the euro zone's central bank, whose president Mario Draghi said last week it would be "comfortable" easing policy next month to combat threatened deflation and the impact of a strong currency.

"Given that the UK business cycle is more advanced than that of the euro zone, we favour selling rallies in euro/sterling," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)