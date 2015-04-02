LONDON, April 2 Sterling fell against the euro and dipped briefly versus the dollar on Thursday after data showed growth in Britain's construction industry slowed in March, hit by concerns about May's national elections.

The monthly Markit/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 57.8 last month after hitting a four-month high of 60.1 in February, though confidence surged to its highest in nine years.

Sterling fell to an intraday low of $1.4815 after the data from $1.4835 before its release, before paring most of those losses to trade at $1.4825, flat on the day.

The euro strengthened to 73.055 pence from 72.96 pence beforehand. It was last trading at 72.995 pence, up half a percent on the day.

Britain's FTSE 100 equity index rose slightly after the data, to stand 0.2 percent higher at 6,821.86 points.