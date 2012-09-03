LONDON, Sept 3 The trade-weighted sterling index rose to a two week high on Monday as the pound gained against the dollar and the euro after stronger-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI survey led investors to take a slightly brighter view of the economy.

Data from the Bank of England showed trade-weighted sterling was at 84.4, up 0.24 percent on the day. Earlier, sterling hit a near two-week high of $1.5906, while the euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at 79.24 pence.

