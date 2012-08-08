LONDON Aug 8 Sterling rose to session highs on Wednesday after Bank of England governor Mervyn King said cutting interest rates would damage financial institutions and would be partly counterproductive.

Though he did not completely rule out the possibility of cutting rates in the coming months, King said another quarter point rate cut was "neither here nor there".

Sterling rose to a session high against the dollar of $1.5650 from around $1.5580 before the comments.

The euro fell to the day's low of 78.965, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)