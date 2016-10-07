SINGAPORE Oct 7 An outlying trade in sterling that created a fresh 31-year low for the currency on Friday has been cancelled, said Thomson Reuters, which owns the Reuters foreign exchange brokerage platform RTSL.

The cancellation resulted in the sterling's low of $1.1378, captured on charts in early Asian trading, being revised to $1.1491.

Sterling plunged in early trade on Friday as anxiety over a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union triggered a wave of selling.

At the new 31-year lows, sterling was still down 9 percent from Thursday's close at one point and 11 percent since Sept. 29.

It later recouped most of the losses seen in Asia but was still down around 1.4 percent by early afternoon. (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Kim Coghill)