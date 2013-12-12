LONDON Dec 12 Sterling rose on Thursday as
investors took heart from recent positive data including upbeat
forecasts from a business group, reinforcing the view that
Britain's recovery is taking hold ahead of key numbers next
week.
Recovering from Wednesday's falls, the pound rose 0.3
percent against the dollar in thin volumes to $1.6414,
edging back towards the two-year high of $1.6468 it hit earlier
this week.
The euro was 0.3 percent lower against the pound
at 83.95 pence, having hit a three-week high against sterling on
Wednesday.
Sterling has been one of the currency market's surprise
packages in the second half of this year, rising strongly since
the summer as strong economic data has added weight to the view
that UK interest rates may rise earlier than previously thought.
The British Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday that
Britain's economy will expand at its fastest rate in seven years
in 2014, thanks to strengthening household consumption.
Sterling was also supported on Thursday as the spread of
two-year gilts over two-year Treasuries
widened, improving the rate differentials in its favour.
But the pound faces key tests to its strength next week in
the form of inflation and unemployment data and minutes from the
Bank of England's December meeting.
"At the moment the market likes to trade a good UK figure,"
said Lee McDarby, executive director, corporate FX sales at
Nomura International.
"If the UK recovery seems to remain on course when next
week's economic figures are released then the pound should do
well, especially with markets getting thinner and more illiquid
as we reach year end."
Trading volumes against both the dollar and the euro were
below average levels recorded over the past month, according to
data from the Reuters dealing platform, meaning price moves may
be exaggerated.
Recent data has showed slightly stronger than forecast
industrial output, while the National Institute of Economic and
Social Research said on Tuesday that growth was picking up.
Britain's economy grew an estimated 0.8 percent in the three
months to the end of November, up from 0.7 percent in the three
months to October.
"Looking at relative growth forecasts, that's going to be
supportive for sterling going forward," said Ian Stannard, head
of European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
But he added that he is more cautious on the pound over the
longer-term. "We're exiting recession with an already-wide
(trade) deficit," Stannard said. "That could be something that
comes back to haunt sterling."