UPDATE 1-Sterling struggles as markets take Brexit breather
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, July 19 Sterling rose to a two-month high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday, helped by the euro hitting new 3-1/2 year lows against the pound as investors continued to sell the single currency in favour of safer alternatives.
Trade-weighted sterling rose to 84.6 according to Bank of England data, its highest level since mid-May.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
