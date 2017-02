LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling fell to a two-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, dragged down by the UK currency's sharp falls against a buoyant dollar.

Trade-weighted sterling fell to 78.4 , its weakest since mid-July, according to Bank of England data.

Sterling hit a one-year low against the dollar and a record low versus the yen , in line with a broad sell-off in riskier currencies and a rush towards perceived safe havens. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)