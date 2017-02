LONDON Nov 1 Sterling rose to its highest in seven months on a trade-weighted basis on Tuesday, buoyed by its gains against a broadly weaker euro.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 80.7, its strongest since March 23, Bank of England data showed. The gains came as the euro dropped to a one-month low against the euro of 85.48 pence, edging close to its September low of 85.31 pence. (Reporting by London Forex team)