UPDATE 1-Sterling hits 2-month high to euro after Le Pen poll gain
LONDON Oct 26 Sterling rose to a three-week high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday, buoyed by gains against the euro on strong UK growth data and less chances of monetary easing.
Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 84.2, its strongest since Oct. 2.
The gains came as the euro dropped against the pound to hit a three-week low of 80.02 pence, pressured also by concerns about political uncertainty in Greece. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)
