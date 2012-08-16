LONDON Aug 16 Sterling rose to its highest in more than two weeks against the dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. currency lost ground on the back of soft economic data.

Sterling rose to $1.5739, its highest level since late July and past stop-loss orders at $1.5730. The pound had risen earlier in the day on upbeat UK retail sales data.

Near term resistance is at its 100-day moving average of $1.5755.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer)