LONDON Nov 14 Sterling hit a two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England inflation report painted a gloomy outlook for the UK economy and governor Mervyn King said quantitative easing could still be restarted.

Sterling fell 0.1 percent on the day to $1.5855, its lowest level since Sept. 5.

Traders reported an options barrier at $1.5850, where the 200-day moving average was expected to offer technical support.

Sterling was also knocked lower by King saying in the current global growth environment it would be hard for the UK economy to grow fast without further falls in the real exchange rate. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)