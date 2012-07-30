* BoE rate cut could impact sterling more than QE

* UK rates at 0.5 pct now attractive after ECB rate cut

* Weak economy poses credit rating risk, dims pound's appeal

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, July 30 Sterling has held up well despite the Bank of England printing vast sums of money to aid a fragile economy, buoyed by a rush for alternatives to an ailing euro, but a cut in already record low interest rates could tarnish its allure.

Under normal market conditions, monetary easing is seen as negative for a currency as it increases the supply of money in the system, potentially fuelling inflation that erodes an investor's returns.

But a deepening euro zone debt crisis has focused investors' minds on preserving the value of their capital in what they view as safe assets. This has kept sterling strong, especially versus the euro, despite the BoE printing money.

However, a Bank of England rate cut, coming in the wake of this month's cut in European Central Bank rates, would eat away at sterling's yield advantage over other major currencies -- one factor making it an attractive investment.

This, analysts say, would slow sterling's gains against the euro and push it lower against other currencies.

A cut in coming months would come as concern grows about a deepening recession that could hamper efforts to cut the UK's deficit and put its prized top credit rating at risk.

"The UK has benefited from being a bit of a safe haven from Europe. That could change if we start to see a further deterioration in the UK and particularly if we start to see (downward) pressure on rates as well," said Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Since taking benchmark rates to a record low 0.5 percent in March 2009, the BoE has focused on pumping more money into the system via its bond-buying programme, arguing another rate cut would only have marginal benefits and may damage banks' margins.

But BoE policymakers, who have long welcomed sterling weakness to revive exports, may rethink their stance, especially after the ECB on July 5 lowered the rate at which banks park excess funds with it to zero.

This hit the euro hard as many investors were left with no reason for holding it. Its losses accelerated, taking it to a near four-year low of 77.56 pence against the pound.

In an environment where all major central banks have ultra-low interest rates, even the UK's paltry 0.5 percent can look attractive. The U.S. Federal Reserve targets a rate between zero and 0.25 percent while rates in Japan stand at 0.1 percent.

"It's a lot more worthwhile if you put your money in something that gives you a couple of basis points than something where you have to pay to put money in," said Dagmar Dvorak, director of fixed income and currency at Barings Asset Management, which has $47 billion under management.

RATE CUT PROSPECT

The chances of a rate cut have risen since data showed the economy slid deeper into recession in the second quarter. And minutes to July's BoE meeting showed policymakers may reconsider reducing rates, though they said this would not happen for several months.

"If there was a 25 basis point cut in the (BoE) bank rate I could see euro/sterling trading back above 80 on that," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

The euro traded on Monday at about 78 pence.

Interest rate futures show markets are pricing in a slim chance of a 25 basis point rate cut when the BoE meets this week and a roughly 40 percent chance of a cut by November, when the BoE's current asset-buying programme is due to end.

But a recent Reuters poll found only seven out of 64 economists expected the Bank to cut rates this year.

While sterling's gains alone are unlikely to force the BoE to cut rates, recent comments suggest policymakers are uncomfortable with the currency's recent rise. In the last year it has risen 12 percent against the euro.

Some analysts said lower rates could enhance a recent trend which has seen foreign investors' interest in UK bonds diminish.

"Everyone has been considering the UK as a safe haven currency but the evidence is really turning against that view," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

He cited BoE data showing net foreign investor demand for UK bonds, or gilts, peaked at 38 billion pounds in the three months to November. By the three months to May this had reversed, with foreigners selling a net 4.6 billion.

Myers expects sterling to fall to $1.42 by year-end.

BUT EURO TO STAY WEAK

Analysts say a rate could cut see the pound fall against the safe-haven yen as well as against higher-yielding currencies like the Australian dollar and the Swedish crown, but falls against the euro would be limited given how deeply entrenched the euro zone's debt problems are.

Simon Derrick, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon said even if the BoE were to cut rates to zero it would have only a have short term impact.

"Even under the most optimistic circumstances it is difficult to make a positive case for the euro ... It's a case of the best-looking horse in the glue factory and clearly the worst is the euro," he said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)