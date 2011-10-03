NEW YORK Oct 3 The U.S. dollar extended gains against the euro and Swiss franc on Monday amid broad risk aversion as mounting concerns of a Greek default deepened investor con 536870914 1667592814

The euro was last down 1.2 percent at $1.3228 EUR=, according to Reuters data, after falling to a low of $1.3190 -- its lowest since mid-January.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar hit a New York session high of 0.9200 francs CHF= and last traded at 0.9178, up 1.1 percent.

The euro hit a session low of 1.2119 francs EURCHF= and last traded at 1.2138, down 0.1 percent.

Risk aversion was rampant, with U.S. stocks extending losses while Treasuries rallied. The Dow Jones Industrial <Average .DJI and S&P 500 .SPX were trading 2 percent lower while <Nasda 536870913 1897937966