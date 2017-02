LONDON, Sept 9 The dollar extended solid gains against the Swiss franc, rising to a fresh 3-1/2 month high on Friday with traders citing strong offers above 0.8800 francs that could cap further gains.

The dollar was last up 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.8785 francs , having advanced to 0.87874 francs--its highest level since late May. The dollar was broadly higher against most major currencies, with the dollar index rising to an eight-week high.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)