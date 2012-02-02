* Some investors take aim at euro/Swiss peg via options

* Drop below 1.20 francs per euro will be temporary

* SNB expected to intervene and defend peg

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 2 Some investors are betting the Swiss National Bank's resolve to cap the franc's rise will be challenged soon, with expectations of a massive injection of European Central Bank funds keeping the safe-haven Swiss currency buoyant.

Traders say demand is rising for short-dated downside options - bets the euro will fall against the franc - on the common currency dropping below the 1.20 franc floor.

One-month implied volatility has risen to 5 percent from around 4.3 percent at the start of this week, suggesting traders see more turbulence in the exchange rate.

Risk-reversals, a measure of the relative demand for options on the euro rising or falling against the franc, are showing a renewed bias for more euro weakness and edging back to levels seen just after the SNB introduced the floor.

Benchmark one-month euro/Swiss franc 25-delta risk reversals are showing a premium of around 1.25 in favour of bets on a weaker euro, having tumbled to almost flat after the SNB announced the peg on Sept. 6.

That said, the SNB has been categoric that it will defend the peg with all its might, reiterating its pledge even after Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned in January over a controversial currency trade.

While the stirrings in the options market may herald a challenge to the floor, it is seen unlikely to collapse.

"There has been some buying for downside options in the euro/Swiss franc with strikes below the 1.20 floor, but the flows have been far less than in euro/dollar options," Olivier Korber, options strategist at Societe Generale.

He found the move in risk reversals strange as the SNB's floor was "very credible" and unlikely to break.

That could be changing in coming months.

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has encouraged safe-haven inflows into the franc. Now the market is gearing up for a second massive cash injection by the ECB via relatively cheap three-year loans. This would tend to weaken the euro.

Speculation is brewing the ECB could inject nearly a trillion euros on Feb. 29, having pumped in 489 billion euros in the first such operation in December.

"That will create a wall of liquidity into the Swissie that the SNB won't be able to withstand and by the third quarter that floor will break," said Ronald Leven, executive director, research at Morgan Stanley. He expects the floor to be tested and that the SNB will then look to establish a new one.

The SNB capped the rising franc at 1.20 to the euro after mounting worries about contagion from the euro zone crisis drove the Swiss currency to record highs last year, and raised the spectre of a recession in export-driven Switzerland.

HOLDING WELL

So far, the floor has held well and few in the market have been willing to take on the SNB. But the euro hit a 4-1/2 month low of 1.2025 francs earlier this week, raising expections the SNB could intervene yet again to drive the franc lower.

While currency traders say orders to sell the euro if it falls below the 1.20 franc peg are building, most analysts say any breach is likely to be temporary and have little doubt the SNB will defend the floor with all resources at its disposal.

For that reason, they say, it might be a good strategy to build long euro/short franc positions at these levels.

"If the 1.20 level is breached even if only temporarily, the SNB will have to absorb a sizeable flow of euro/Swiss offers," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi said. "We reckon that the SNB may have to implement double its September intervention amount (about 5 bln francs) to defend the peg."

The common currency could rally against the Swiss franc on the back of any SNB intervention, analysts say.

Geoffrey Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura, recommended investors double their long euro/Swiss franc exposure as he thinks the floor is "absolutely credible" and sees no change in policy after Hildebrand's resignation.

He said investors should buy euros on the currency's drop below 1.21 francs with a target of 1.2450 and stop-losses at 1.1990. (Additional reporting by Camila Reed and Neal Armstrong in London, editing by Nigel Stephenson)