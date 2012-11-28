LONDON Nov 28 The euro fell to a 2-1/2 month low against the safe-haven Swiss franc on Wednesday as the single currency came under pressure amid grim growth prospects for the euro zone.

Traders cited steady demand for the franc from Swiss private investors with safe-haven currencies also being preferred because of uncertainty stemming from the U.S. fiscal cliff.

The euro fell to 1.20305 francs, its lowest level since early September and down 0.1 percent on the day.

The Swiss National Bank has a floor at 1.20 francs for the currency pair and has said it will defend that all costs.

