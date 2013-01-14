LONDON Jan 14 The euro rose to its highest in nearly 13-months against the Swiss franc on Monday, as worries about a euro zone debt crisis waned and the European Central Bank last week dampened prospects of a near term interest rate cut.

The euro rose 0.4 percent on the day to hit 1.2237 francs, according to EBS data, its highest level since late December 2011 with traders citing an option barrier at 1.2250 francs.

