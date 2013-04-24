Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, April 24 The euro rose to a five-week high against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, with traders citing talk of a Swiss bank selling the franc against the dollar .
Traders also cited talk of central bank buying euros against the dollar, which pushed the euro higher across the board.
The euro rose to 1.2303 francs, its highest since mid-March. It rose past a reported options barrier at 1.2300 francs, with traders citing stop-loss buy orders above 1.2310 francs.
Traders also said there was renewed speculation that the Swiss National Bank may raise its 1.20 franc per euro cap on the Swiss currency. On Tuesday, the SNB declined to comment on the rumours. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 10 The dollar firmed to seven-week highs against the yen on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, while weak inflation figures pushed the Norwegian crown to four-month lows against a stronger euro.
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss investor Martin Ebner put his remaining 17 percent stake in phone retailer Mobilezone up for sale on Friday at 14.55 Swiss francs per share, he told Reuters, saying he is exiting as an anchor shareholder amid a push to re-focus his Patinex vehicle's investments on growth.