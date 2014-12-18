Four dead including police officer and assailant in London attack -police
LONDON, March 22 Four people, including the attacker and a police officer, died in Wednesday's terrorism incident at the British parliament, police said.
LONDON Dec 18 The Swiss franc hit the lowest level against the euro since mid-October on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank introduced a negative deposit rate.
The franc weakened to a low of 1.20925 per euro and was last trading down 0.5 percent at 1.2068 on trading platform EBS, edging away from the SNB's three-year old cap of 1.20 francs per euro.
It was also the weakest it had been against the US dollar since May 2013 at 0.936 per dollar. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Mike Dolan)
LONDON, March 22 Four people, including the attacker and a police officer, died in Wednesday's terrorism incident at the British parliament, police said.
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of European markets)
LONDON, March 22 Generali has asked advisory bank Rothschild to find a new owner for its subsidiaries in Colombia, Ecuador and Panama, sources told Reuters, as Italy's biggest insurer seeks to leave markets where it lacks scale.