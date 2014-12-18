(Updates levels and adds quote)
LONDON Dec 18 The Swiss franc hit its lowest
level against the euro since mid-October on Thursday and its
lowest against the dollar in over two years after the Swiss
National Bank cut interest rates to below zero.
The franc weakened to a low of 1.2098 per euro on
trading platform EBS and was last trading down 0.5 percent at
1.20675, edging away from the SNB's three-year old cap of 1.20
francs per euro.
The franc fell to 0.9848 per dollar, a level not seen
since August 2012.
"Given the weaker euro, we still see more upside potential
for dollar/Swiss towards 1.10 than for euro/Swiss," said
Unicredit analysts in a note on Thursday.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mike
Dolan, Larry King)