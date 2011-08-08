NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro extended its declines against the Swiss franc to hit a fresh record low on Monday, as investors sought safety in the Swiss currency.

The euro fell as low as 1.0640 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on trading platform EBS, and last traded at 1.0670, down 2.6 percent on the day.

Risk aversion spiked after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. debt rating and on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread despite efforts to contain it.