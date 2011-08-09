(Repeats to attach item to alert)

NEW YORK Aug 9 The dollar tumbled more than 4 percent against the Swiss franc to hit a fresh record low in afternoon trade on Tuesday following the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

The dollar fell as low as 0.71768 franc CHF=EBS on trading platform EBS and was last at 0.7213, down 4.5 percent on the day.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it will keep its hefty monetary policy stimulus for at least another two years, an effort to support a flagging economy and fragile global markets that faced considerable internal dissent. For more, see [ID:nN1E7780FW] (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)