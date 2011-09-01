NEW YORK, Sept 1 The Swiss franc extended its gains against the dollar and euro in late morning trade on Thursday, as concerns about the global economic outlook buoyed safe-haven demand.

The euro fell as low as 1.1332 Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS on trading platform EBS and was last down 2.1 percent at 1.1344 francs.

The dollar lost 1.2 percent to 0.7965 franc CHF=EBS, having fallen as low as 0.7949 franc on EBS. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)