NEW YORK, Sept 2 The euro slightly pared its losses against the Swiss franc on Friday after top Swiss politicians said they fully support the steps the Swiss National Bank has taken to limit the rally in the record-strong Swiss franc.

The euro hit as high as 1.11800 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS EURCHF=EBS after the comments, and was last at 1.1154 franc, still down 1.7 percent on the day.

Earlier, the franc had strengthened to 1.10016 per euro after a dismal U.S. jobs report fueled safe-haven demand. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)