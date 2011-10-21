SINGAPORE Oct 21 Dollar/Swiss and euro/Swiss tumbled on Friday with dollar/Swiss falling by 1 percent at one point, with traders citing stop-loss buying of Swiss francs and some talk of Swiss franc buying by a U.S. name.

The dollar fell to as low as around 0.8849 francs on trading platform EBS. After trimming some losses the dollar was down 0.8 percent at 0.8871.

The euro slid 0.8 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.2224 . The drop in dollar/Swiss and euro/Swiss seemed to gain added momentum after they dropped below the previous day's intraday lows. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)