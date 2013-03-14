European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 14 The Swiss franc fell to a six-month low against the dollar on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank warned about downside risks to the economy and said was ready to take more easing steps if necessary.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent on the day to hit 0.95535 francs, its highest since early September.
The franc briefly rose earlier after the SNB kept its 2013 growth forecasts unchanged but quickly turned lower on further comments that stoked expectations it may ease policy again. The SNB also warned the Swiss franc was still high.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.