(Updates, adds quotes, details)
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 14 The Swiss franc fell to a
six-month low against a buoyant dollar on Thursday and may drop
further after the Swiss National Bank reiterated that it stood
ready to take more monetary easing measures if necessary.
Warning of risks to the economy, the SNB said the currency
was still too high and that it would enforce the 1.20 per euro
limit it imposes on the Swiss franc with "utmost determination".
The comments pushed the dollar as high as 0.95535
francs on EBS trading platform, its strongest since early
September, from a level around 0.9524 francs just before the SNB
announcement.
The euro also rose as high as 1.2370 francs on
EBS. Further gains would leave it in sight of last week's peak
of 1.2493 francs, then the late January high of 1.2515.
"I would expect euro/Swiss franc to drift higher in the next
week or two, for an eventual test of the massive 1.2475-1.2500
level," said Richard Campbell, global head of trading at
currency hedge fund SHARPE + SIGNA, which has assets under
management of around $90 million.
The SNB said back when it introduced the cap in September
2011 that it stood ready to take more measures if necessary, and
its message has been largely unchanged ever since.
"People are gradually accepting the SNB are serious, and the
downside (in euro/Swiss franc) is limited. Being long is just
the obvious trade, while volatility is low."
Implied volatility in euro/Swiss franc, a measure of
expected future price movements, dropped sharply after the SNB
imposed its cap on the Swiss currency in September 2011 and has
stayed low since. One-month implied volatility is
currently at 4.8, near its lowest since mid-January.
SWISS FRANC CAP INTACT FOR NOW
Earlier, the franc briefly rose after the SNB kept its 2013
growth forecasts unchanged, but it quickly turned lower as it
also lowered its inflation forecasts and its other comments were
more dovish.
While analysts expect the central bank to leave its cap on
the franc at 1.20 per euro intact for now, they highlighted a
risk that it may opt to increase it at some point in the future.
Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley said in a
note to clients that the SNB comments strengthened their view
"that there is a greater chance that policy-makers would raise
the 'floor' rather than let euro/Swiss sink below 1.20".
However, she said a change in SNB policy was not imminent,
adding that the SNB would prefer to take advantage of any
improvement in euro zone sentiment before raising the euro/Swiss
franc floor.
Given the current concerns about political tensions in Italy
this is unlikely before the end of the year, she said.
The SNB's comments and forecasts accompanied a decision to
keep its target range for three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent
unchanged, as analysts polled by Reuters had all expected.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)