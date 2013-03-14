(Updates, adds quotes, details)

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 14 The Swiss franc fell to a six-month low against a buoyant dollar on Thursday and may drop further after the Swiss National Bank reiterated that it stood ready to take more monetary easing measures if necessary.

Warning of risks to the economy, the SNB said the currency was still too high and that it would enforce the 1.20 per euro limit it imposes on the Swiss franc with "utmost determination".

The comments pushed the dollar as high as 0.95535 francs on EBS trading platform, its strongest since early September, from a level around 0.9524 francs just before the SNB announcement.

The euro also rose as high as 1.2370 francs on EBS. Further gains would leave it in sight of last week's peak of 1.2493 francs, then the late January high of 1.2515.

"I would expect euro/Swiss franc to drift higher in the next week or two, for an eventual test of the massive 1.2475-1.2500 level," said Richard Campbell, global head of trading at currency hedge fund SHARPE + SIGNA, which has assets under management of around $90 million.

The SNB said back when it introduced the cap in September 2011 that it stood ready to take more measures if necessary, and its message has been largely unchanged ever since.

"People are gradually accepting the SNB are serious, and the downside (in euro/Swiss franc) is limited. Being long is just the obvious trade, while volatility is low."

Implied volatility in euro/Swiss franc, a measure of expected future price movements, dropped sharply after the SNB imposed its cap on the Swiss currency in September 2011 and has stayed low since. One-month implied volatility is currently at 4.8, near its lowest since mid-January.

SWISS FRANC CAP INTACT FOR NOW

Earlier, the franc briefly rose after the SNB kept its 2013 growth forecasts unchanged, but it quickly turned lower as it also lowered its inflation forecasts and its other comments were more dovish.

While analysts expect the central bank to leave its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro intact for now, they highlighted a risk that it may opt to increase it at some point in the future.

Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley said in a note to clients that the SNB comments strengthened their view "that there is a greater chance that policy-makers would raise the 'floor' rather than let euro/Swiss sink below 1.20".

However, she said a change in SNB policy was not imminent, adding that the SNB would prefer to take advantage of any improvement in euro zone sentiment before raising the euro/Swiss franc floor.

Given the current concerns about political tensions in Italy this is unlikely before the end of the year, she said.

The SNB's comments and forecasts accompanied a decision to keep its target range for three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent unchanged, as analysts polled by Reuters had all expected. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)