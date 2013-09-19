By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 The yen slid to a 23-year low
against the Swiss franc on Thursday, taking the brunt of a
selloff in safe-haven currencies after the Federal Reserve
surprised investors by not withdrawing monetary stimulus.
The Fed kept the size of its asset-buying programme at $85
billion a month, confounding expectations for a reduction of
roughly $10 billion. With the Fed's liquidity tap on and the
flood of cheap dollars uninterrupted, riskier assets and
growth-linked and higher-yielding currencies rallied.
As a result, the yen which is usually the preferred liquid
currency during times of financial market stress fell against
major currencies, including the dollar.
But what was eye-catching was it hitting a 23-year low
against another safe haven, the Swiss franc. The franc
rose to 109.37 yen, up 1.8 percent on the day.
"It is more of the yen underperformance than the Swiss franc
moving higher," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at
Credit Agricole.
"There were more flows out of the yen than the Swiss franc
probably. We expect to see the yen to stay under pressure as
risk markets rally and this is being reflected in cross/yen
pairs."
Cross/yen pairs refers to the yen against other currencies
like the euro, sterling, the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The euro rose to a 3-1/2 year high against the yen
while sterling too hit a four-year high of 159.98 yen.
Analysts said the yen is likely to stay under pressure as
Japanese investors look abroad for higher yields and returns.
"We expect Japanese capital outflows to pick up now that the
Fed uncertainty is out of the way and that should weigh down on
the yen. The market will be comfortable with the short-yen
positions," said Ned Rumpeltin, head of G-10 FX strategy at
Standard Chartered Bank.
While Japanese investors have been slowly venturing
overseas, Swiss investors have been more circumspect. Deutsche
Bank estimates that Swiss overseas investments are around 140
billion francs below their 2008 peaks. That's partly because of
lingering concerns about the euro zone, the biggest investment
destination for the Swiss.
The franc rose sharply in 2010 and 2011 as investors fled
the risk of sovereign debt default in the euro zone. That forced
the SNB to intervene and ensure the currency rose no higher than
1.20 per euro to stave off the risk of recession in the
export-driven economy.
Earlier on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank said there was
still a risk of upward pressure on the Swiss franc, sticking to
its policy of a currency cap and ultra-low interest rates to
fend off deflation. That could weaken the franc in coming months
if risk appetite remains robust.
"I will be a bit sceptical chasing the Swiss franc much
higher, given what the SNB has said," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund. "Swiss franc should not be
doing too well."