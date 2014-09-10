LONDON, Sept 10 The Swiss franc fell by the most
in six months against the euro on Wednesday after comments from
the Swiss National Bank which made no change to its position on
policy but played on some market speculation of a move to
negative interest rates.
The franc fell to a three-week low of 1.2119 francs per euro
after the Wall Street Journal cited Swiss National
Bank official Thomas Moser as saying the bank had always said
negative rates were a possibility and would be used if need be.
The SNB afterwards underlined that this was consistent with
its previous line on policy but Moser's comments added fuel to
speculation that it might be ready to make good on renewed
threats in recent weeks to take action if needed.
"The Swiss National Bank has always emphasized that it would
take further measures to enforce the cap if necessary, and SNB
chairman Thomas Jordan has mentioned negative interest rates
several times in interviews as an example in this context," the
central bank said in a brief statement to Reuters.
With official rates anchored near zero, the SNB has imposed
a ceiling on the franc of 1.20 francs per euro over the past
three years to protect Swiss exporters from the currency's
strength and keeping inflation in positive territory.
Moves by the European Central Bank to ease policy in the
euro zone further, taking its deposits rate deeper into negative
territory, has added to the SNB's headaches.
Marcus Hettinger, a strategist with Credit-Suisse in Zurich,
played down the change of a move to negative rates, but said
that expectations the SNB would defend the 1.20 per euro cap it
has held on the franc since 2011 capped any upside.
The franc also fell to a one-year low against the dollar and
Hettinger saw the potential for more falls as U.S. interest
rates head higher in anticipation of a rise in official
borrowing costs next year.
"We have been long term dollar bulls and of course were
disappointed in the first half of the year, but there really
seems to be some momentum now," he said.
"The franc can definitely fall further against the dollar,
against sterling and some other currencies, but against the euro
the interest rate differentials are so small that it will likely
stay within a tight range."
He has a 3 to 6-month forecast of 0.95 francs per dollar.
By 1457 GMT, the franc traded at 0.9372 per dollar and
1.21085 per euro.
(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Anirban Nag)