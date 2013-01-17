LONDON Jan 17 The euro rose to a 15-month high against the Swiss franc on Thursday as improved sentiment about the euro zone outlook encouraged investors to continue cutting short euro positions they had held previously.

A broadly firmer euro rose more than 0.6 percent on the day to hit 1.2458 francs on EBS trading platform, its highest since October 2011. More gains would see it target the peak hit on Oct. 19, 2011 of 1.2475 francs. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)