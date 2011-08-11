NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. dollar and the euro
both jumped more than 4 percent against the Swiss franc on
Thursday, hitting session highs.
Talk of a trading band in the euro/Swiss franc pair helped
buoy the euro and the dollar, according to Dan Dorrow, head of
research at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar reached a session high of 0.7614 francs CHF=
and last traded at 0.7552, up 4 percent.
The euro reached a session high of 1.0811 francs EURCHF=
and last traded at 1.0728, up 4.2 percent.
The euro, meanwhile, turned positive against the dollar
EUR= and last traded at $1.4196, up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)