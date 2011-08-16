NEW YORK Aug 16 The dollar climbed to a session high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday on speculation the Swiss National Bank may take drastic measures to curb gains in the currency by setting a cap on the franc and pegging it to the euro [ID:nL5E7JE04T].

The dollar climbed as high as 0.7950 Swiss francs on electronic trading platform EBS CHF=EBS, before easing slightly to 0.7942 francs, up 1.3 percent on the day.

The euro was last up 0.9 percent at 1.14340 Swiss francs after earlier climbing to 1.1485 Swiss francs on EBS EURCHF=EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)