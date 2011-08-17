NEW YORK Aug 17 The euro extended declines
against the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors expressed
disappointment with measures announced by the Swiss government
to support the economy while they say the Swiss franc is
overvalued. [ID:nWEA1038].
The euro fell to 1.1440 Swiss francs on electronic trading
platform EBS EURCHF=EBS from the 1.1464 francs it traded at
before a government press conference began. It was still off
the record low of 1.0075 francs touched on August 9.
The dollar was last at 0.7921 francs on EBS CHF=EBS
compared with 0.7926 francs before the press conference began.
EURCHF=EBS. The dollar's record low of 0.70676 francs also
was reached on August 9.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)