NEW YORK Aug 25 The euro and the dollar both swung to gains from losses against the Swiss franc in a five-minute period in early New York trade on Thursday with investors nervous about possible action by the Swiss National Bank to reduce the strength of the franc.

One analyst said the move in both currency pairs showed investors did not want to be caught on the wrong side of momentum if the Swiss National Bank did undertake any action.

There was no sign of any official intervention given the moves higher were not dramatic and sustained, the analyst said.

The euro was last at 1.15040 francs, up 0.3 percent, after going as low as 1.14345 overnight. The record low of 1.0075 francs was touched on Aug. 9. EURCHF=EBS

The dollar was last at 0.7975 francs, up 0.2 percent, after going as low as 0.79101 francs overnight. The record low of 0.70676 was also touched on Aug. 9. CHF=EBS ( Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by W Simon )