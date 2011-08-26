NEW YORK Aug 26 The dollar rose 2 percent against the Swiss franc on Friday, scaling levels not seen since late July after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues to further Fed action on stimulating the economy.

Speaking at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Bernanke said the recovery from crisis was much less robust than hoped but while the central bank was prepared to employ tools as needed to promote a stronger U.S. recovery he offered no definitive actions. [ID:nW1E7JM00N]

Sentiment on actions, if any, had swung back and forth ahead of the speech. Additional liquidity was expected to hurt the dollar.

The dollar rose to a session high against the Swiss franc on EBS at 0.8159 francs CHF=EBS, the highest since July 22 in the biggest one-day percentage gain since August 11.

It last traded at 0.81081, up 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)